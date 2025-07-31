Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to Kahiin to Hoga: Ektaa Kapoor’s highly popular TV serials on OTT

Ektaa Kapoor reigned hearts with not one but many popular timeless classics. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kahin Toh Hoga and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Ektaa Kapoor’s TV serials offer a complete blend of family drama and emotionally charged character arcs. When OTT platforms didn’t exist, it was Balaji Telefilms’ daily soaps that entertained almost every middle-class house. As we enjoy Tulsi’s iconic return with Kyunki 2.0 (premiering on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium), let’s relive the magic of some of the popular TV serials that you can binge-watch on OTTplay Premium. Get ready to turn back to the golden age of Desi drama and twists. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Kahiin to Hoga

Ektaa Kapoor’s timeless daily soaps to watch on OTT

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay have returned to our screens. The duo reprised their original roles in the new season of Ektaa Kapoor’s classic serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The story centers around the Virani family as they navigate life’s hurdles with love, respect, and sacrifices. Tulsi and Mihir’s characters became household names with their charismatic chemistry and acting prowess.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Sakshi Tanwar played the morally strong and traditional daughter-in-law of the Agarwal family. The story revolves around Parvati and Om, a couple living in a joint family as they navigate love, business, and family relationships. Just like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii also gained a huge fandom because of its popular characters and their high moral values.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Not just the main leads, but the villains of Ektaa Kapoor’s shows are also epic. It is almost impossible to forget Komolika and her cunning techniques. The plot revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Prerna and Anurag, who struggle to unite against their twisted fates and class differences. Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, and Ronit Roy played the lead in the original daily soap. From intense love and rivalry to heartbreak, this one has a perfect mix to keep you hooked. The show also got its reboot series with new leads.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

The middle-aged couple of Ram and Priya won hearts with their chemistry and relatable story. Featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, the story revolves around a middle-aged businessman who gets married to a thirty-something woman in an arranged marriage setup because of his family. However, later they fall for each other unexpectedly.

Kahiin To Hoga

Featuring Aamna Sharif, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Rohit Bakshi’s trio, this romance drama revolves around the love triangle of Kashish, Sujal, and Piyush. The story centers around a beautiful girl named Kashish who falls for a rich businessman. However, fate takes a turn when she gets married to his best friend.