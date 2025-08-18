Iconic Hindi TV shows to watch beyond Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Anupama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai and more

Ekta Kapoor could have revived Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, but the TV show seems to have taken a hit. The latest reports suggest that the show has failed to connect with people like the original TV version. Many have even pointed out that Smriti Irani's double has been shooting for most scenes. This has left them disappointed about the TV show. Thankfully, there are a lot more Television shows available for streaming on OTTplay Premium that have left an impact. They have the right amount of drama and sanskaar and could just be what you need to overcome the disappointment from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Stills from Anupama, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

TV dramas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to binge on

Rupali Ganguly's Anupama is the perfect TV show if you love drama and sanskaar in equal doses. The story of this TV show revolves around a sanskari bahu treated wrong by her in-laws, and how she moves on in life.

One of the longest running TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, spans across different generations. Various actors like Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan gained popularity with this TV show.

Despite the constant change in cast, Kumkum Bhagya continues to impress generations. The show, which started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, still remains one of the most watched. It currently speaks of the fourth generation.

Once known for Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's chemistry, Bade Acche Lagte Hai became iconic over the years for how it changed the narrative of Indian Television. A bold businessman who did not understand what family life meant changed himself so that his equally fierce wife and he could come on the same page. The show is now in its fourth season with Harshad Chopra and Shivangi Joshi taking the lead. It continues to connect with the viewers.

Originally featuring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Kundali Bhagya began as a romantic drama, and while that remained at the core, family drama slowly took over. Her character, Preeta, vowed to protect the sacred relationship over everything. Although the TV show went off air in December 2024 after completing 2000 episodes, the initial episodes are worth revisiting.

In case you still miss Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi original version, that too is available for streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Other iconic shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay from the era of original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi can also be streamed on the same platform(s).