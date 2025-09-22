Rhea Chakraborty recalls doing naagin dance after getting bail in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about her emotional journey after Sushant Singh Rajput's death and her experience in jail. On the day she was granted bail, Rhea performed a "naagin dance" for her fellow inmates, despite initially hesitation. The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought relief to Rhea Chakraborty, as she has been cleared of any charges.

Rhea looks back

Rhea looked back at the tumultuous period that she went through after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant when she attended an event organised by NDTV. Rhea was in jail for 28 days, before the Bombay High Court granted her bail. She revealed that she did Naagin dance when she heard the news of her bail.

Opening up about her experience inside the jail, Rhea shared, “People asked me to dance for them. I did naagin dance on the day of my bail. I thought that we never know when I’ll meet them next and if I can give them a moment of happiness, then why not? Most of those women are innocent and hopeless in such under-trial prisons.”

The actor revealed that she was not happy after she got a clean chit for all charges by the CBI. She shared, “People said he did not go because of you. I always knew I hadn’t done anything. But even when the clean chit came, I couldn’t feel happy. I was only happy for my parents and their reputation. But, we were no longer the same carefree family, it can’t come back. That moment altered all of us completely, for our entire life.”

She shared that everyone thought that only they were grieving, and forgot that “the person who was the closest to him suffered the biggest loss”. She admitted that she wasn’t given a normal chance to grieve at that time. Today, she reveals that her grieving process has ended and she is fine.

About Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Rhea was embroiled in a storm and subjected to intense media scrutiny following the death of her actor boyfriend. Sushant’s father had lodged a complaint against actor Rhea, accusing her of abetment of suicide. She and her brother Showik were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering.

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and her brother, alleging they supplied marijuana to Sushant. The Bombay High Court rejected NCB’s theory that Rhea financed and harboured Sushant’s alleged addiction. They were granted bail after a few months. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has since then been carrying out a probe into the actor’s death.

