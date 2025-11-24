Nikhil Siddhartha pays tribute to Dharmendra after his death at 89: ‘Would only eat as a kid when Sholay was played’

Bollywood actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha is in an interview with Hindustan Times about his upcoming film, Swayambhu, when he hears the news of Dharmendra’s death. Expressing shock about the loss of the beloved icon, Nikhil speaks about how he grew up idolising the Bollywood actor. Excerpts. (Also Read: Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates here) Nikhil Siddhartha says Dharmendra is whom all actors aspire to be.

Nikhil Siddhartha pays tribute to Dharmendra

Nikhil says he was such a huge fan of Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 film Sholay, starring Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, that he wouldn’t eat food unless it was played on TV. “I used to eat my food when I was a kid, only when Sholay played on TV. Chinnapudu ala unde vadini nenu, chudali, elagaina chudali (I was so adamant as a child that I needed to watch the film),” he says.

Nikhil also says that Dharmendra will always be remembered for being a great actor, the kind that most people aspire to be like. “It’s sad that he has passed away, but his life is a great example of what I want to be. Every actor wants to be like him. What a life he has lived. Great kids, great career,” he adds, thinking of his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby, Vijeta, Esha, Ahana, and Ajeita at this time.

Dharmendra’s legacy

Born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, the veteran was considered one of the greatest, most handsome, and commercially successful film stars. He was even nicknamed the He-Man of Bollywood due to his roles in action films. He is known for having numerous amount of hits in Indian cinema, having acted in over 300 films.

Dharnendra was last seen on screen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He was set to soon star in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda. The war drama is based on the life of the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra will forever be remembered for his roles in iconic films such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and The Burning Train.