Ikkis makers unveil Dharmendra's character poster from film, actor's message about 'bada beta' makes fans emotional

Two weeks after a massive health scare, Dharmendra is set to return to the big screen. The veteran actor’s first look as his character from his upcoming film, Ikkis, was unveiled by the makers on Monday morning. The film stars Agastya Nanda, with Dharmendra playing his father. Dharmendra in a poster of Ikkis.

Dharmendra character poster from Ikkis

The announcement featured a poster of the 89-year-old, calling him a "timeless legend". The actor essays the role of M L Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's directorial, while Agstya plays Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Maddock Films, the production house backing the film, shared the poster on social media. "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - 'Ikkis' in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025," read the caption.

The post also features Dharmendra’s voice, talking about his ‘bada beta’ (older son), who will be forever be 21. The actor’s look and poster made fans emotional.

All about Ikkis

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was killed in action at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

Dharmendra health update

Dharmendra was hospitalised earlier this month after a health scare, with some reports even announcing his death. However, his wife, actor Hema Malini, denied the news of his death on November 10. The actor was eventually discharged from the hospital later that week.