When international media declared Dharmendra 'world's most handsome man'; compared him to James Dean, Paul Newman

Dharmendra may be best remembered as the ‘He Man’ of Bollywood for his bulky physique and action man persona, but he began his film journey as a soft romantic star. In fact, at a time in the late 60s and early 70s, he was widely regarded as one of the most good-looking men in the industry. The claim was bolstered by international media calling him one of the most handsome men in the world. Dharmendra was often called one of the most handsome men in the world.

Read: Dharmendra dies days short of 90th birthday

When Dharmendra was called world’s most handsome man

In the 70s, as Dharmendra established himself as a leading man in films, he was profiled by numerous film magazines, both in India and abroad. In the 70s, international publications listed him in the top 10 and top 5 most handsome men in the world, with a couple even placing him on top. Dharmendra himself recalled being compared to Hollywood heartthrobs of the time, like James Dean and Paul Newman.

In an old interview with Lehren Retro, he recalled, "Some people compared me to a Hollywood star, but maine uski picture hi nahin dekhi thi (I had never seen his films). I went and watched his film, then, and then I thought maybe from the side, I do look like him a little. Mujhe khud bhi lagne laga (I myself started feeling like that)."

Dharmendra passes away

Dharmendra died on Monday morning at the age of 89. The actor had been battling ill health for weeks and had been hospitalised earlier this month. Despite some reports claiming he had died on November 10, his family denied the news. Dharmendra was eventually discharged from the hospital, and he returned home a few days later. He died at his family home in Juhu on 24 November. The veteran actor was cremated at the Pavan Hans Crematorium later in the day.