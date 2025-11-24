‘I believe in dying with my boots on’: When Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra wanted to work till death | HT Archive

On November 24, a few days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8, the world lost Bollywood’s beloved He-Man, Dharmendra. The actor, who was hospitalised earlier this month, died at the age of 89. Here’s looking back at when the world believed his career was over in 1983; Dharmendra believed he was just getting started. From HT Archives. (Also Read: Dharmendra passes away LIVE updates here) Dharmendra once mentioned that he wanted to die while doing what he loves best. (HT Archive)

Dharmendra wanted to die with his ‘boots on’

In an interview with HT from 1983, Dharmendra was asked if this marked the end of his career. His work had slowed down, and he was now married to Hema Malini, as of 1980, despite him already being married to Prakash Kaur in 1954.

The Bollywood actor replied, “As an actor, I believe in dying with my boots on. And in that respect, ‘the end’ is certainly nowhere near as far as I can tell you.” Back then, Dharmendra also remarked that he wasn’t as busy as he was once, calling it ‘deliberate’ on his part to scale back. “However, I don't grudge or envy anybody anything. By the grace of God, I have enough films even today, and some of the top producers and banners never think twice about repeating me,” he remarked.

He also added, “I'm definitely not out. Maybe I have just been a bit out of the news of late because film magazines have new, young stars to gossip about now, but most of the new films you've mentioned have been in a state of production for some time.”

Dharmendra’s illustrious career

It was in 1960 that Dharmendra debuted on the silver screen with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar and Aaye Din Bahar Ke. He ruled the roost from the 1960s to the 80s in films like Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, and more.

Dharmendra, true to his word, passed away with his boots on, as his film Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to be released on December 25. His look from the film was released today.