Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam meet Hema Malini, inquire about Dharmendra's health: ‘Our prayers are with them’

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last Wednesday after his family decided to continue his treatment at home. He had been admitted a few days ago for certain medical tests, though neither the family nor the hospital revealed details about his condition. Now his friend, actor Shatrughan Sinha, has shared that he and his wife, Poonam Sinha, went to meet Hema Malini and inquire about his health. Hema Malini had shared an update on Dharmendra's health a few days ago.

What Shatrughan said

Shatrughan shared a picture with Hema Malini and Poonam on his X account, and wrote in the caption, “Along with my ‘bestest half’ @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema. Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan had visited the hospital to pay a visit to Dharmendra. Esha Deol, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were present at the hospital.

More details

Meanwhile, last week rumours about Dharmendra’s death circulated widely, prompting his family to dismiss the reports and appeal for privacy. “The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” daughter Esha wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, also condemned the “irresponsible” media coverage of his health in a post on X, calling it “unforgivable.” “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she wrote.