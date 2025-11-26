Kapil Sharma says his Canada cafe 'got a bigger opening' after each firing incident: 'God is with me'

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has addressed the shooting incidents at his cafe in Canada's Surrey, saying he isn't scared of the threats, and emphasising how the establishment always returned bigger than before. Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada has seen three firing incidents since it opened in July.

Kapil Sharma talks about shootings at his cafe

On Wednesday, speaking at the trailer launch event of his latest film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the actor-comedian was asked about the firings.

“What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don't have the power to control (such an incident). But when our case happened, it went to the federal government, and there was a discussion in the Canadian parliament,” Kapil said, before adding, “In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if God is with me.”

Police vehicles outside actor and comedian Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe after an attack, in Surrey, Canada, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Kap's Cafe, which opened in Surrey, British Columbia, in July, was first targeted by unknown shooters just a few days after its launch. Two more attacks followed, one on August 7 and another on October 16. No one was injured in the firing incidents, and no group has claimed responsibility for them.

Kapil said that a lot of people from the film industry reached out to him after each attack, which reaffirmed his faith in what was being done to prevent it. “I got calls from a lot of people from there who told me that there were a lot of things happening, but after the firing at my cafe, it became news, and now steps are being taken to improve the law and order situation there,” he said.

Kapil Sharma's acting comeback

Kapil is set to return as a lead actor with his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. A sequel to his 2011 hit, the film is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production. The ensemble cast includes Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. It will hit the big screens on 12 December.