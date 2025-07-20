Kapil Sharma reacts as his restaurant Kap's Cafe in Canada reopens days after shooting incident

Comedian Kapil Sharma has reacted after Kap's Cafe, his restaurant in Surrey, Canada, is set to reopen after over a week since the firing incident. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kapil re-shared the post originally shared by Kap's Cafe about the reopening. Kapil Sharma reacted to Kap's Cafe's post on Instagram.

Kapil Sharma reacts as his Canada cafe will reopen after shooting incident

The post shared by Kap's Cafe read, "Kap's Cafe. Reopens tomorrow. We've missed you and are truly grateful for your continued love and support. With heartfelt thanks, we're opening our doors again--ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon, 8 am to 10 pm."

When will Kap's Cafe reopen

The caption read, "Opening Tomorrow, The lights are on, the coffee’s warm, and our hearts are full. Kap’s Cafe reopens tomorrow. Catch us daily from 8 AM to 10 PM. See you there." Re-sharing the post, Kapil wrote, "Proud of you team @thekapscafe (red heart emoji)."

About Kap's Cafe shooting incident

On July 10, several gun shots were heard outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 am (local time) as per Surrey Police Service. Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident. At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe, while another window pane was shattered, as per news agency ANI.

The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above, however, it is not known how many residents live in the building. Multi faith centre and two other yet to be opened businesses occupy other ground-level units.

What Kap's Cafe said after shooting incident

The staff of Kap's Cafe described the incident as "heartbreaking" and stated that they were "shocked" by the unexpected firing at the restaurant premises. The cafe also thanked the entire community for all the messages they had received and extended gratitude to the Surrey, British Columbia, police department for all their help in the matter.

Kap's Cafe shared a long and heartfelt note on Instagram after the incident. Titled A Message From Heart, the cafe wrote, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up." The cafe said that they will stand "firm" against the violence to keep the place a symbol of "warmth and community" for its visitors.

"Thank you for Your Support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community," wrote Kap's Cafe. The cafe had opened early this month.