Bodies of three missing NIT Silchar students recovered from Assam waterfall

Silchar: The bodies of three missing students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar were recovered from a waterfall in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, police said on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dima Hasao Farukh Ahmed said two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the spot after they received information

The students, who had gone for an outing on Saturday morning, reportedly fell into a waterfall near Harangajao village. While the body of one student was recovered on Saturday evening, the other two were found around 12.30 pm on Sunday, police officers said.

The deceased were identified as Sarva Kritika (20), Sauhard Rai (20) and Radhika Kumari (19). Police said that Kritika and Rai were residents of Uttar Pradesh, while Radhika was from Bihar.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dima Hasao Farukh Ahmed said two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the spot after they received information about the accident on Saturday afternoon. “All three have been sent to Haflong for post-mortem examination,” Ahmed said.

NIT Silchar director Dilip Kumar Baidya said that all three were first-year students. He said they had left the institute premises without following campus protocols. “We have a rule that every student must inform the concerned authorities before going out. Unfortunately, some students violate this rule, and it happened in this case as well,” Baidya said.

Police said that the parents of two of the deceased students have already reached the district.

“Since the incident occurred in Dima Hasao, the local police are handling the legal formalities. If the parents wish to collect the bodies directly from Haflong, they will be allowed to do so. If they want the bodies brought to the NIT campus, we will facilitate that as well,” the director said.

The director added that the institute is now preparing to tighten its security measures.