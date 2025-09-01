Actor Jasmine Bhasin opens up on adoption, recalls vow to herself: I promised God that I will raise a baby girl

Jasmine Bhasin has long spoken about her desire to adopt a daughter, and she recently reiterated the sentiment during an Instagram AMA. “I promised god that I will adopt and raise a baby girl,” the actor wrote on her Stories. Actor Jasmine Bhasin

Speaking to us, the actor says the thought stemmed from her own struggles while building a career away from home. “I realised how difficult it is to make a place for oneself in this world. Limited resources and even people can stop us from flying freely. I promised myself that if I succeeded, I would provide a much better life for another girl,” she shares, adding, “There are so many beautiful children in need of a home. If someone can adopt, then why not?”

Jasmine, who will next be seen in Carry On Jattiye, says her parents have always known of her belief that motherhood is not dependent on marriage. On whether she would co-parent, she reveals that her partner, actor Aly Goni, has been fully supportive. “When Aly and I started seeing each other, he told me, ‘[Adoption] is a great thought, and whenever you plan to fulfil it, I’ll be there with you’. Raising a child together as a couple is such a beautiful thought,” she says.

For now, Jasmine is focusing on an initiative to promote education for young girls. Though she hasn’t fixed a timeline for adoption, she remains sure it will happen. “My baby girl won’t have to compromise on anything; she won’t be scared of anything. Woh khul ke jiyegi — that will give me wings again,” she says.

Other than Punjabi films, the actor was last seen in the reality show Traitors. "Now I want to focus on work, and a lot is in store for me this year. I am keeping my fingers crossed for my next film as well as shows.'"