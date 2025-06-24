Raj & DK clear the air on reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur's Rakt Bramhand being shelved: We are now...

There had been reports of Raj & DK's upcoming fantasy series, Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom, being shelved. The Netflix show, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been in development for months now. On Monday, the makers cleared the air about the rumoured cancellation and said the show is very much on. (Also read: Raj and DK reveal being 'thrown under the bus' after reports of financial fraud on Gulkanda Tales, Rakt Brahmand sets) Filmmakers Raj and DK's Netflix show Rakt Brahmand was rumoured to have been shelved.

Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand

In a statement about the progress of the show, Raj & DK said, “This is an ambitious epic project unfolding over multiple schedules. We finished most of our indoor talkie schedule, and we are now prepping for the next big schedule that is mostly outdoors and action.”

There had been reports of financial fraud during the production of the series, with reports claiming that the show had been shelved as a result. The rumours gained weight after production was halted. But the creator duo says that they are simply waiting for the weather to be conducive for the outdoor action sequence they have planned. “The plan is to wait for the rains to clear for a suitable filming window. We also need lush greens for this period piece. So yeah, we are prepping for the next big action schedule,” they added.

Rakt Bramhand stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The series is set in a mythical kingdom and combines large-scale action with an edge-of-the-seat narrative. It is tentatively set to stream on Netflix sometime in 2026.

The reports of Rakt Brahmand and Gulakanda Tales being cancelled

Raj & DK had addressed the financial fraud and reports of their shows - Rakt Brahmand and Gulakanda Tales - being shelved, in a cryptic Instagram post in February this year. We just thought we needed to take a moment to reiterate this! Next up: Rakt Brahmand on Netflix; and Gulkanda Tales and The Family Man 3 on Prime," they had written back then, emphasising that no show had been cancelled. Yet, the rumours persisted. The filmmakers have seemed to put to bed those rumours yet again.