Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she isn't signing more Tamil films; says Raj & DK ‘spoiled’ her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu might have risen to fame by playing girl-next-door roles, but she is in no mood to sign projects that don’t require much of her. In an interview with News18, the actor talked about why she isn’t signing more Tamil films and about working with Raj & DK. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits the gym while recovering from chikungunya: ‘Joint pains and all’) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been picky about her projects lately.

Samantha on signing fewer projects

When asked why she isn’t signing more Tamil films, with her last film in the language being Vignesh Shivan’s 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha was candid that she needed more now to say yes to a project. She said, “It's easy to do many films, yes. But I think I'm at the point of time in my life where every film must feel like it's the last. It must have that kind of effect, that kind of...and if I don't one hundred per cent believe in it, I can't get myself to do it.”

When asked about working with Raj & DK again for Rakht Brahmand, Samantha said, “I think with The Family Man (Season 2), I was able to do something I've never done before, and again with Citadel: Honey Bunny, I've never done that, and Rakht Brahmand too. For good reason they're the ones who have spoiled me with wanting more and more of a challenge. When I go to work every day, it's extremely fulfilling as an actor to give that much to a role. And if I don't get that feeling every day, I don't want to go to work.”

She also stated that she doesn’t ‘want to let down’ herself or anyone else anymore with ‘her choices’.

Her recent work

Samantha scaled back from work when she went through a turbulent time in her personal life, with her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 and revealing in 2022 that she was diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune disorder. In 2023, she starred in the Telugu films Shaakunthalam and Kushi, both of which failed to make a mark. Citadel: Honey Bunny was released in 2024, and she is yet to announce projects other than Rakht Brahmand.