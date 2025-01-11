Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits the gym while recovering from chikungunya: ‘Joint pains and all’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not been doing well, health-wise, for quite some time now. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening, she shared that she had chikungunya. The actor shared that she is recovering from it. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she suffered a concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets) Samantha Ruth Prabhu updated her fans on Instagram about her health.

Samantha is recovering from chikungunya

Samantha posted a brief clip in which she was seen working out inside the gym. The actor wore a purple outfit as she exercised. She had her back to the camera. Sharing the clip, Samantha wrote, "Recovering from chikungunya is so fun (unamused face emojis). The joint pains and all."

Samantha had a concussion on Citadel sets

The actor, who was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, had recently shared that she had a concussion on the sets of the show. In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha had said, “I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something. Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me."

Samantha was earlier diagnosed with myositis

In 2022, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis. Speaking with India Today, Samantha had said, “I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard and I wasn't ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread.”

She had also said, "The producers needed me to promote it. Otherwise, it (the film) would just die. So, I agreed to do one interview. Obviously, I didn't look the same. I had high doses of medication to keep me stable. I was forced to. Given a choice, I wouldn't have come out and announced it."

About Samantha's last project

Samantha's last appearance was in the action series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, as an agent. It is written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK). It is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise. Citadel: Honey Bunny premiered on Prime Video on November 7 last year. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikander Kher.