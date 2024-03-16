Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she was ‘forced to go public about’ myositis: Given a choice, I wouldn't have announced it

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her autoimmune condition, myositis, and revealed that she was ‘forced to go public’ about her disorder. Samantha revealed she has myositis ahead of Yashoda's release in 2022. Speaking with India Today, Samantha said that in 14 years of her career, some of them were "unhappy years". (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on her health, reveals she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis) Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi.

Samantha said she didn't want to talk about myositis

Samantha said, "I was forced to go public about my disorder. At that time, I had my female-centric film due for release. I was very sick back then. It was hard and I wasn't ready. There were all sorts of speculation going around and misinformation being spread. The producers needed me to promote it, otherwise, it (the film) would just die. So, I agreed to do one interview. Obviously, I didn't look the same. I had high doses of medication to keep me stable. I was forced to. Given a choice, I wouldn't have come out and announced it."

Samantha says she was called 'sympathy queen’

"I was called sympathy queen by the public. My journey as an actor, as a human being, I have evolved so much. Early on in my career, I was anxious and go up (online) looking for nasty articles and what was being written about me. The more people accused me of things, I started to almost question every question every thought of mine. They have forced me to become the person that I can be proud of. When people are going through a lot of pain, they need a portal to project it. And social media is that portal I guess. I do really think that," she added.

Samantha talked about ‘impostor syndrome’

Samantha also added that she was "suffering from impostor syndrome" and got scared that "one day when I wake up, it would go away". She also said that during the biggest highs of her career, she couldn't enjoy them because of her syndrome. The actor shared that she never attributed the successes to herself, and always attributed it to someone else.

Samantha's projects

Samantha was last seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi was released in theatres on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. It is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

