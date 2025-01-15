Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrate their first Pongal, Sankranti after wedding. See pics

Actor-couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Pongal and Sankranti together after their recent wedding. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sobhita posted a couple of pictures from the celebrations. (Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all smiles as they spend time with friends. Check out unseen pic) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Pongal as a married couple.

Giving a glimpse of the celebrations, Sobhita shared a picture of a bonfire, which is part of the Bhogi celebration. She wrote, "Bhogi, renewal, transformation." She shared a photo of the traditional rangoli. Sobhita rote, “Happy Sankranthi. Happy Pongal (red heart emoji).”

In one of the pictures, Sobhita wore a red saree and beige blouse with her hair tied in a bun. She posted a photo of her and Naga Chaitanya's feet with a heart emoji. Sobhita also shared a picture of the prasad and added a drooling face emoji.

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4 last year. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends who gathered to witness this significant moment.

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August last year by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. Prior to that, they never confirmed or denied their relationship. When they were rumoured to be dating, several of their photos from vacations emerged on social media platforms.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.