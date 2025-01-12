Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all smiles as they spend time with friends. Check out unseen pic

Actor couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, who got married last year, have been spending time with their friends. Taking to Instagram, actor Sushanth Anumolu shared an unseen photo from a recent get-together, and Sobhita as well as Naga Chaitanya were part of it. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala express gratitude to PM Modi for honouring Akkineni Nageswara Rao) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya met their friends recently.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's unseen pic

In the photo, all of them posed in a living room. For the outing, Chaitanya wore a grey hoodie and trousers. He stood with his friends near the couch. Sobhita sat on the floor near the centre table as she smiled. The actor was seen in a maroon outfit. Many of their friends sat or stood around them. Sharing the photo, Sushanth wrote, "Blurry but Blissful (white heart emoji)."

About Sobhita and Chaitanya

The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu Brahmin ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Chaitanya's father-actor Nagarjuna had shared the couple's first pictures as husband and wife on his official X page. "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives," Nagarjuna captioned his post.

"This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni," he added.

Chaitanya and Sobhita, who got engaged in August, were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe. He was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.