Critics Choice Awards 2025: Shogun to Citadel Honey Bunny, check full list of nominations

The nominations in the TV categories were announced by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards. After dominating the Emmys earlier this year, FX/Hulu’s Shōgun took the lead here as well, with six nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for producer/star Hiroyuki Sanada, and Best Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai. (Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan series stands at #1 worldwide on Prime Video) The Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 12.

The shows that followed were Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, and The Penguin. Citadel: Honey Bunny also scored a nomination. Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Interview with the Vampire

The Old Man

Shogun

Slow Horses

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Antony Starr, The Boys

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Shanola Hampton – Found

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Michael Emerson, Evil

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi, Shogun

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock

Anna Sawai, Pachinko

Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Asher Grodman, Ghosts

Harvey Guill, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Stephanie Koenig, English Teacher

Patti LuPone, Agatha All Along

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr. Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

Best Movie Made for Television

The Great Lillian Hall

It's What's Inside

Música

Out of My Mind

Rebel Ridge

V/H/S/Beyond

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Jessica Lange - The Great Lillian Hall

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Phoebe-Rae Taylor - Out of My Mind

Naomi Watts - FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Hugh Grant, The Regime

Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X

Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones

Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple

Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Leila George, Disclaimer

Betty Gilpin, Three Women

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Citadel: Honey Bunny

La Máquina

The Law According to Lidia Poët

My Brilliant Friend

Pachinko

Senna

Squid Game

Best Animated Series

Batman: Caped Crusader

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Invincible

The Simpsons

X-Men '97

Best Talk Show

Hot Ones

The Daily Show

The Graham Norton Show

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Comedy Special

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

Kevin James: Irregardless

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

The Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 12, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Comedian Chelsea Handler will be hosting the ceremony.