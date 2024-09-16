Anna Sawai becomes first Asian actor to win Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama series for Shogun

Actor Anna Sawai created history by becoming the first Asian performer to win the Best Drama Actress Emmy award. She bagged the prestigious trophy for her powerful presence in the 'Shogun' show.(Also read: The Bear lost the Emmy for Best Comedy Series to Hacks. Should it move to drama category?) Anna Sawai accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for Shogun onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

With her victory, Sawai beat out fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston (Apple TV 's 'The Morning Show'), Carrie Coon (HBO's 'The Gilded Age'), Maya Erskine (Amazon's 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'), Imelda Staunton (Netflix's 'The Crown') and Reese Witherspoon (Apple TV 's 'The Morning Show').

Anna delivers emotional speech

In her award acceptance speech, Sawai not only thanked her team but also expressed gratitude to her mom.

"Thank you John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story. Thank you, Justin and Rachel, for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime," she said.

"Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to portray it. This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone," Sawai concluded.

More details

This was Sawai's first Emmy nomination and first win. Her other credits include the Apple TV shows 'Pachinko' and 'Monarch', as well as the British crime series 'Giri/Haji'. She has also been in films like 'F9' and 'Ninja Assassin'.

'Shogun' received 25 Emmy nominations this year, making it the most-nominated series of this year's Emmys, Variety reported.

It is based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell, which was itself inspired by real Japanese history. Sawai starred as Toda Mariko, a highborn woman with an important role to play in a brewing civil war among Japan's ruling council of regents.

Hiroyuki Sanada, who played Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the FX historical epic, also won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. It's Sanada's first win and first nomination.

It was undoubtedly a special night for 'Shogun' team. Emmys 2024 proved that FX's Shogun was the undisputed frontrunner. Created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the historical drama was adjudged Outstanding Drama Series.

(With inputs from ANI)