Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are planning to move in together? Her manager responds

After igniting romance rumours with their latest posts, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are now looking forward to moving in together, and they are in fact scouting for properties too, according to a new report. However, her manager has refuted these claims. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru sparked rumours of them dating with their latest outings.

Samantha and Raj moving in?

Pinkvilla quoted a source in their new report who said, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction."

The source added, "Raj got officially divorced to Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter, and the kid he was spotted with is his co-director Krishna Dk’s daughter.”

HT reached out to Samantha's manager, who cleared the air with just one word: "Rumours."

Sam celebrates Subham with Raj

On Wednesday, Samantha reignited the dating rumours after her latest Instagram post. She celebrated her foray into film production with her recently released film Subham. The actor posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram with a thank you note which read, "Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!""

One picture showed her and Raj posing for a picture near a large poster of Subham. Another one showed him helping her during her cameo as Maatha. The third picture showed her cosying up to him in an airplane. Raj and Samantha have been spotted out and about together, making fans wonder if they’re dating.

Raj and Sam's relationships

Raj is known to be married to Shhyamali De, an assistant director who has worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj in the past. She has also contributed as creative consultant for films like Rang De Basanti, Omkara, and Ek Nodir Golpo.

Samantha, on the other hand, married actor Naga Chaitnaya in 2017 and divorced after 4 years. Chaitanya is currently married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.