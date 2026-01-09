Newly wed Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts mangalsutra while Raj Nidimoru keeps it casual during recent airport outing
Several videos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu arriving at Hyderabad airport with Raj Nidimoru recently have been making rounds on social media.
Celebrity couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made quite the statement during their recent airport outing, but it wasn’t just their outfits that had fans talking. As Samantha stepped out with Raj, all eyes were drawn to how she was flaunting her mangalsutra, giving everyone major newlywed vibes.
Samantha flaunts her mangalsutra
Several videos of Samantha arriving at Hyderabad airport with Raj recently have been making rounds on social media, with fans swooning over her style with her mangalsutra stealing the spotlight.
For the outing, Samantha kept it simple by opting for a black inner top paired with a loose blazer and matching formal pants. The actor was seen chatting animatedly with Raj as they made their way out. They even stopped to click a few pictures with fans. But it was her mangalsutra that caught everyone’s attention.
Meanwhile, Raj kept it casual as he wore a brown shirt and paired it with blue denim jeans. The duo was all smiles when the paparazzi clicked their pictures as they made their way to their car.
“Im the happiest now . Seeing her being happy,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Wow she s glowing n love.” “Ss really she is looking glow,” one posted. Another shared, “We love u samantha.” One shared, “Beautiful couple.”
Samantha gets married to Raj Nidimoru
On December 1, last year, Samantha surprised all her fans by sharing pictures of her wedding ceremony with Raj. The couple tied the knot in Coimbatore in an intimate, yogic wedding. After their wedding, they went on a getaway to Lisbon, Portugal.
Samantha worked with Raj & DK for the 2021 Prime Video web series The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2023. She divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021, and it is unknown when Raj separated from Shhyamali De. In 2024, speculation intensified after they were frequently spotted together at events, and Samantha began posting pictures with Raj on her social media. Samantha is now working with Raj & DK on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.