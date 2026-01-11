Kriti Sanon turns a happy bridesmaid in dazzling outfit as she dances at Nupur and Stebin Ben's haldi ceremony: Watch

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are tying the knot in Udaipur, where they kicked off the three-day festivities on January 9. Right after videos of the actor dancing at the couple's sangeet ceremony went viral, new videos of her having a blast with the couple at their haldi have also surfaced. Kriti Sanon dances with Nupur and Stebin Ben at their haldi ceremony.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon steals the show with high-fashion glamour at sister Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's sangeet: See what bride wore

The video shows Kriti Sanon looking overjoyed as she assumes her bridesmaid duties and even dances with the couple on dhol beats. The actor wore a golden and yellow ensemble for the occasion. Let's decode her look:

Decoding Kriti Sanon's bridesmaid look for Haldi ceremony

Kriti wore a yellow dress to her sister's haldi ceremony, featuring a plunging V-neckline, spaghetti straps, a pleated bodice silhouette, a relaxed fit, and a flowy design. She layered the ensemble with a sleeveless, golden jacket decked with shimmering mirror embellishments and featuring an open front and a cropped hem.

Kriti accessorised the ensemble with gold jewellery, including rings, bangles, kadhas, and statement jhumkis paired with a delicate ear chain, which she pinned to her tresses. An embroidered pink dupatta adorned the bun, rounding off the styling.

Lastly, Kriti chose vintage-style, gold-framed sunglasses, a centre-parted messy bun, brown lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, a dewy base, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter to glam up her Haldi look.

What did the bride and groom-to-be wear?

Stebin opted for a dapper traditional ensemble for his haldi ceremony. He complemented Nupur in a yellow and ivory, sequin-embroidered kurta featuring a Mandarin collar, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and side slits. He styled it with white pyjama pants, sunglasses, a diamond ear stud, and a backswept hairdo.

Nupur looked gorgeous in an ivory, gold and yellow look featuring a kurta-style blouse, a pleated lehenga skirt, and a dupatta adorned with gota patti embroidery and sequin work. She accessorised the ensemble with dangling jhumkas, haath phool, a mang tika, a half-tied hairdo, and a striking strawberry-theme makeup look.