Kriti Sanon turns a happy bridesmaid in dazzling outfit as she dances at Nupur and Stebin Ben's haldi ceremony: Watch
In Udaipur, Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's haldi ceremony featured traditional attire with Kriti Sanon, the bridesmaid, looking lovely in a yellow dress.
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben are tying the knot in Udaipur, where they kicked off the three-day festivities on January 9. Right after videos of the actor dancing at the couple's sangeet ceremony went viral, new videos of her having a blast with the couple at their haldi have also surfaced.
The video shows Kriti Sanon looking overjoyed as she assumes her bridesmaid duties and even dances with the couple on dhol beats. The actor wore a golden and yellow ensemble for the occasion. Let's decode her look:
Decoding Kriti Sanon's bridesmaid look for Haldi ceremony
Kriti wore a yellow dress to her sister's haldi ceremony, featuring a plunging V-neckline, spaghetti straps, a pleated bodice silhouette, a relaxed fit, and a flowy design. She layered the ensemble with a sleeveless, golden jacket decked with shimmering mirror embellishments and featuring an open front and a cropped hem.
Kriti accessorised the ensemble with gold jewellery, including rings, bangles, kadhas, and statement jhumkis paired with a delicate ear chain, which she pinned to her tresses. An embroidered pink dupatta adorned the bun, rounding off the styling.
Lastly, Kriti chose vintage-style, gold-framed sunglasses, a centre-parted messy bun, brown lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, a dewy base, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter to glam up her Haldi look.
What did the bride and groom-to-be wear?
Stebin opted for a dapper traditional ensemble for his haldi ceremony. He complemented Nupur in a yellow and ivory, sequin-embroidered kurta featuring a Mandarin collar, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and side slits. He styled it with white pyjama pants, sunglasses, a diamond ear stud, and a backswept hairdo.
Nupur looked gorgeous in an ivory, gold and yellow look featuring a kurta-style blouse, a pleated lehenga skirt, and a dupatta adorned with gota patti embroidery and sequin work. She accessorised the ensemble with dangling jhumkas, haath phool, a mang tika, a half-tied hairdo, and a striking strawberry-theme makeup look.
