Kriti Sanon steals the show with high-fashion glamour at sister Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's sangeet: See what bride wore

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, singer Stebin Ben, in Udaipur on January 11, in a celebration spread across 3 days, attended by close friends and family. On January 9, the couple kick off the festivities with a sangeet ceremony. Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon perform at her sangeet.

During the sangeet, Nupur, along with her bridesmaids, including actor Kriti Sanon, gave a power-packed performance to the beats of Sajna Ji Vaari Vaari from Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The sisters wore stunning lehengas for the occasion. Let's decode their looks.

Kriti Sanon's wedding fashion

Kriti celebrated the special moment of her sister's wedding sangeet dressed in a stylish pink and blue embroidered lehenga set. The ensemble features a kurti-style blouse with spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, side slits, a body-hugging silhouette, and shell-shaped tassels adorned with mirrors and embroidered on the hem.

She completed the attire with a matching lehenga skirt, decked with mirror detailing to create a shimmery effect, featuring a pleated and flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem length. She styled her tresses in a half-tied look, featuring a few loose strands that sculpted her face, and a bun adorned with an ornament decked with mirrors and shells.

Lastly, for jewels, she chose a Kundan choker necklace, earrings, pink bangles, and chunky bracelets. Smoky eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, and darkened brows rounded off the glam.

Bride-to-be steals the show

Nupur turned into the most fun bride-to-be in a colourful lehenga set featuring a gold embroidered blouse and a panel-design lehenga. The skirt features colourful panel embroidery in pink, orange, green, and more shades, decked with shimmering mirrors and sequins.

The star of her look, though, was the blouse, decked in golden sequin embellishments, tassel embroidery on the hem, and mirror-adorned chains that draped her arms, back, and connected to her hairdo, creating a stunning gajra.

A choker necklace, a mang tika, bangles, kadhas, and earrings attached to her tresses with a chain rounded off the accessories. Lastly, Nupur chose a braided hairdo and a striking, dewy glam to round off the styling.