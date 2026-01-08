Ever seen an Indian bride in blue? This woman wore the most beautiful lehenga and you should definitely take inspo

Red is often the colour of choice when it comes to Indian weddings. Desi brides often opt for this shade due to its traditional and religious significance. However, in recent times, modern brides have started experimenting with the colour of their ‘shaadi ka joda’; be it Alia Bhatt's white Sabyasachi saree, to Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani's pink lehengas. This Indian bride wore a beautiful blue lehenga for her Anand Karaj ceremony.

However, blue is often a lesser-seen choice among brides. But this Indian bride chose to experiment with this shade on her wedding day, and looked extremely gorgeous.

Blue on an Indian bride

On January 4, fashion creator and stylist Chahat Chaudhary posted a video of Nandini Ghai, who recently tied the knot, and for her Anand Karaj ceremony chose a light blue lehenga. “Blue on an Indian bride @nandinigulati_ You looked fabbb,” she captioned the post.

Sharing the clip, Chahat expressed her surprise at seeing an Indian bride in a blue lehenga on her wedding day and commended her for the bold choice. The lehenga is from the Indian designer label Falguni Shane Peacock, and a similar version was previously worn by Tamannaah Bhatia and Alanna Panday, which costs approximately ₹4,50,000.

“Honestly, this is such a hit experiment, and I love it. It’s amazing to see how she has matched the kaliras and white churda with it. Again, a very bold choice. Girls, hear me out. This is your sign to go for the colour you want to wear on your wedding day,” Chahat added in the post.

The details

The Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble features a half-sleeved blouse, a lehenga, a dupatta, and a matching floor-sweeping veil. Some of the intricate elements of the lehenga include sequin-embellished lotus patterns, floral sequin and butti embroidery, crystal-adorned tassels on the borders, and delicate brocade work throughout. Additionally, the highlight of the look was the veil decked with crystal-embellished tassels all over the scalloped borders.

To further beautify the ensemble, the bride chose to accessorise it with a white gold nath, saphire and white kundan adorned neckpieces, matching earrings and mang tika, white bangles and kaliras, and a sleek bun adorned with light blue and lavendar flowers.