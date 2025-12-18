Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya’s film asks why brides leave homes after marriage

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer: The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film is out, and it sets the tone for a colourful romantic ride. The trailer hints that the film, shot across picturesque locations, blends vacay vibes with funny jibes, a budding love story and a series of messy complications. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer: The film is slated to release on December 25.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer

On Thursday, the makers released the trailer of the film. The trailer introduces Kartik as Ray, a fun-loving LA-based NRI and Ananya as Rumi, a best-selling author. Their worlds collide on a luxury getaway when circumstances force them to share a yacht, sparking plenty of witty banter and hilarious moments that set the stage for a classic enemies-to-lovers romance.

The trailer also hints at the clash of their contrasting views on marriage and the future once they return to their respective realities. The trailer teases that these differences will become the driving force behind a series of emotional conflicts and personal dilemmas.

While the first half of the trailer leans into humour and scenic backdrops, the second half shifts gears with a more emotional tone. The story delves into the complexities of modern commitment and questions the societal belief that only women must leave their homes after marriage. The trailer further teases elaborate dance sequences, heartfelt family moments and a larger-than-life wedding plot. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta.

More about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around the sweet-and-spicy dynamic between Kartik’s character Ray, a quintessential mama’s boy, and Ananya’s Rumi, who dreams of experiencing a classic '90s-style love story. Directed by Sameer Vidhvansh and produced by Karan Johar. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be released in theatres on December 25. The film is backed by Dharma Productions.