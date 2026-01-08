Diet Sabya calls Kangana Ranaut ‘most original and controversial street style star’. What do you think of her fashion?

Ever since Kangana Ranaut transitioned from an actor to a politician, her wardrobe in the Parliament has everyone talking. However, the star has been known for her elegant sartorial choices long before that; her Hermes-carrying, traditional-weave-donning airport looks are proof enough. Kangana Ranaut's saree looks from her visits to Parliament.

On January 6, popular fashion Instagram handle Diet Sabya shared a post saying, “Is Kangu [Kangana Ranaut] the most original (and controversial) street style star out there?” In it, they shared multiple pictures of Kangana at the Parliament, dressed in exquisite traditional weaves, showcasing her timeless style.

‘Not borrowed, not styled, not airlifted in for optics’

Sharing Kangana's photos in traditional sarees, Diet Sabya wrote, “From exquisite handlooms to Hermès (Birkins, Kellys, etc.) in all sizes, her appearances read like a syllabus in sartorial but appropriate. What makes it land is how deeply personal it all feels. You can tell it’s hers, not borrowed, not styled, not airlifted in for optics.”

To corroborate their claim, they explained in detail how the actor styles her sarees and wrote, “The Himachali sweater layered over a collared blouse. The chotu saree with brogues. Everything looks lived-in, owned, and instinctive. No contracts. No PR. You may disagree with her politics, but you can never disagree with her shawl choices. I don’t know what lies ahead for her, but if there’s one department she’s never not delivering, it’s the Ministry of SERVE-o-holics lol.”

Kangana Ranaut's fashion

The pictures offer a glimpse into Kanagana's vast collection of sarees from her personal wardrobe, particularly her winter wear. A common theme for the actor during her various Parliamentary visits has been her choice to pair the elegant six yards with trench coats, brogues, loafers, sunglasses, and Hermès bags.

Moreover, her decision to wear a cardigan knit sweater in place of a traditional blouse, along with minimal makeup and no-fuss hairstyles, is a masterclass in her effortless elegance and style.

How did the internet react?

The internet agreed with Diet Sabya and flooded the comments section with praise for Kangana's style game. One user wrote, “She is just sooooooooooooo gorgeous and killing it with her fashion game.” Another commented, “She is phenomenal.”

A fan wrote, “Influencing saree to be a staple for so many of us.” Another remarked, “She was THEE IT GIRL before it girl was a thing.” Someone else commented, “She is OG when it comes to styling. Full on Chandigarh + Himachali style vibes always.”

Someone noted, “Indira Gandhi championed handloom sarees in politics. Sonia quietly carried it forward. Kangana now wears it comfortably. Much like Modi rejecting Nehru politics but loving the Nehru jacket. Power is embedded in visual symbolism more than ideology & manifestos.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.