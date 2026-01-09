Woman reuses wedding flowers to create a beautiful saree and a jacket for her husband: Watch how she did it

Wedding celebrations, or really, any Indian festivities, come alive with flowers, from garlands to elaborate floral decor arrangements and more. And usually, they all feature real, fresh blooms. The quantity seen in the celebrations is generally grand to evoke the sense of grandeur. But these flowers eventually wilt, and it tugs at the heart to see them all go to waste the next day. Content creator shows how to creatively repurpose loose flower petals into a gorgeous saree print!(Picture credit: Instagram)



ALSO READ: Fashion influencer Sejal Kumar wears her mother's 37-year-old Banarasi saree worth ₹900 for her reception. See pics

But there are creative ways to keep them alive, by reusing and reimagining them. This way, you not only immortalise your special memories but also turn the fresh blooms into something lasting and practical.

Content creator Chanchal Purbia took to Instagram on January 7 to reveal what she did with her wedding flower petals. The result transformed the rose and marigold petals into something stunningly wearable, for both her and her newlywed husband. Utilising the flowers, Chanchal dyed a saree and jacket by transferring the colour of the flowers onto the white clothing pieces to create a warm floral print.

If you have a white outfit lying around and loose flower petals, you can also try this hack to reimagine your white pieces, with a fresh twist.

The process she used to transfer the flowers' colours onto the fabric is called eco-printing.

What was the process?



Chanchal walked us through the process of eco-printing. In the video, she laid out her white saree, carefully arranged the petals, and rolled it up.

Here are the rest of the steps, which Chanchal listed:

First things first, I prepped the fabric. I soaked the mul cotton saree in water mixed with alum cubes for about 30 minutes.

This step is super important because it helps the fabric hold onto the natural colours from the flowers.

After that, I kept the fabric wet and started spreading flower petals all over it. This is honestly the most fun part.

Once I was happy with the placement, I folded the fabric, rolled it into a spiral, and tightly tied the whole bundle with thread so nothing moves around.

Then I steamed the bundle on a low flame for at least 45 minutes.

Steaming gently transfers the petal prints onto the fabric without damaging it. Once it was done, I carefully unwrapped everything and soaked the saree in a dye fixer for 1 hour to lock the colours in.

After that, I just let it dry naturally.

She also shared a small mishap, calling it an honest mistake. She used a charakh press instead of steam ironing, which left the saree a little stiff. Instead, Chanchal recommended steam ironing, as it helps keep cotton soft and comfortable.

The outcome was a beautiful saree, decorated with soft, floral print. The shirt also stood out because of this gorgeous print. All in all, this is a graceful way to immortalise wedding flowers, especially the ones in the garlands.

How did the internet react?

The comment section was in awe as almost all users agreed that the idea was truly creative. Many praised it for its uniqueness and the personal touch it carried. One user wrote, "Wow this turned out to be so unique but amazing! I loved loved this” Several others, too, shared their excitement, with some saying they might try eco-printing, hack themselves.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.