Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pose for selfies as they attend a wedding in New York, fans say: ‘Adorable couple’

Reacting to the pictures, a fan said, "Adorable couple being cute." A person wrote, "They look lovely." A tweet read, "Gorgeous, they look, as always." An X user tweeted, "Selfie game on point." "They should share photos from their trip, it will be fun."

In a picture, Deepika was seen smiling as she stood next to a friend, clicking a selfie. Ranveer Singh posed as he smiled while clicking another selfie with their friend. The duo was also seen posing together for another photo. For the occasion, Deepika wore a red and golden outfit. Ranveer was seen in a blue suit, a matching shirt and pants.

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently visited the USA, attended a wedding in New York. A few photos of the duo posing with a friend emerged on social media platforms.

Deepika, Ranveer's vacation in USA Recently, the duo was spotted at an NBA game in New York. The couple also posed for selfies with fans at the venue. For the event, Deepika looked stunning in her black leather jacket and smoky eyes. Ranveer wore a black coat and a black beanie. Ranveer and Deepika welcomed the New Year in the United States.

Deepika also ticked off a Backstreet Boys concert from her bucket list in Las Vegas. The couple had shared a special moment, preparing modaks (dessert) at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna's New York-based restaurant, Bungalow.

About Deepika and Ranveer's films Ranveer was recently seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest films of 2025. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles.

It follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The much-anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Deepika will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Deepika will also star in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun.