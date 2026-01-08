Fashion influencer Sejal Kumar wears her mother's 37-year-old Banarasi saree worth 900 for her reception. See pics

Indian fashion influencer Sejal Kumar tied the knot with Bharat Subramaniam on December 15 in Mussoorie, wearing a saree that stood out for its quiet elegance. For all her bridal looks, from the wedding ceremony to the reception, the 31-year-old chose outfits that were simple yet sophisticated. Sejal Kumar wore her mother's saree for her reception. (Picture credit: 1Plus1 Studio)

Most brides are expected to be draped head to toe in heavy jewellery, layered accessories and heavily embellished, embroidered lehangas or sarees. While there is nothing wrong with going big on your big day, Sejal showed the other side, flipping the script and reminding everyone that elegance can also be subtle and simple. Grandeur can be channelled through simplicity, ticking all the boxes of minimalist grace.

For her reception as well, she opted for an understated saree look, but one that carried special sentimental value, as it is associated with her mother, making the entire bridal look even more personal and heartfelt. She wore a saree that was older than her.

More about the look

Not everything can be weighed against a price tag, because at the end of the day, emotional value invariably outweighs them all. Usually, when it comes to bridalwear, luxury labels are coveted and seen as the first choice. But with her reception saree, Sejal reminded that bridalwear does not have to come wrapped in heavy embellishments or hefty price tags.

Sometimes, luxury lies in the memories a garment carries. Sejal wore her mother’s 37-year-old Banarasi sari, originally bought for just ₹900. She captioned the reception post she uploaded on her social media, “Wore my mom’s wedding saree for our Delhi reception! This is 37 years old, and she bought it for ₹900 back then!”

Her makeup and hairstyle were kept beautifully minimal with a bold red lip and hair styled in loose curls. The statement neckpiece further enhanced the look.

Generational value in the look

The pictures from Sejal's reception, clicked by 1Plus1 Studio, tell a deeper and evocative story of wearing three generations at once. The generational thread continued beyond the sari. While she carried her mother's memories with the benerasi saree, she also wore bangles belonging to her grandmother and her newlywed husband';s grandmother. Her mother, Dr Anjali Kumar, revealed this in the comment section: “The saree looked more beautiful on her than me! She is also wearing her grandmother’s and Bharat's grandmother’s bangles with this attire, showering her with their blessings”

Her look went beyond a usual bridal fashion statement and quietly paid tribute to the women in her family across different generations.