Inside fashion influencer Sejal Kumar's simple wedding, where she opted for a graceful saree instead of heavy bridalwear
Sejal Kumar married Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate ceremony, showcasing a simple yet elegant look with a green silk saree and minimal makeup. See all pics.
Indian blogger and fashion influencer Sejal Kumar got married to her long-time beau, Bharat Subramaniam, in an intimate ceremony. She shared dreamy glimpses from her big day in a December 15 Instagram post. Ditching heavy outfits, dramatic makeup, and an over-the-top wedding setup, Sejal chose a refreshingly simple daytime celebration. Staying true to her understated style, she looked graceful in an elegant saree. Let’s take a closer look at her wedding ensemble. (Also read: Miss Universe Iceland 2025 cuts ties with pageant organisation, says she was ‘removed without consent' after falling ill )
What Sejal wore for her wedding
Ditching lehengas and glam gowns, Sejal opted for a silk saree in a striking green hue, featuring subtle self-detailing all over. The saree was adorned with pink borders highlighted with shimmery silver embroidery, adding just the right amount of contrast. She draped it in a traditional style, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder, and paired it with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse.
She accessorised her look with classic gold jewellery, including a statement choker necklace and delicate stud earrings. Keeping her makeup minimal and fresh, Sejal went for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade. With her luscious blow-dried tresses left loose in a side partition, she perfectly rounded off her elegant, minimal wedding look.
More about her simple wedding
On the other hand, Bharat kept things classic in a navy blue, full-sleeved kurta paired with a traditional white South Indian–style dhoti, complementing the understated elegance of the ceremony.
Sejal’s wedding stood out for its refreshing simplicity, breaking away from the trend of heavy, over-the-top celebrations often associated with modern brides. From her understated saree and minimal makeup to the intimate daytime ceremony, Sejal proved that a wedding doesn’t need grandeur to feel meaningful, sometimes, it’s the quiet, thoughtful moments that make the day truly memorable.
