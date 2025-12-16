Miss Universe Iceland 2025 cuts ties with pageant organisation, says she was ‘removed without consent' after falling ill

The Miss Universe pageant has been mired in controversy this year, with multiple disputes and behind-the-scenes drama making headlines even after the show ended. Adding to the growing list of allegations, Miss Iceland 2025 Helena Hafþórsdóttir O’Connor has now announced that she has cut all ties with the Miss Iceland organisation. Helena Hafþórsdóttir O’Connor expressed disappointment with the Miss Iceland organisation, citing safety issues and financial demands. (Instagram/@helenaoc)

In a statement shared on Instagram on December 16, the 20-year-old claimed she was removed from the competition in Thailand without her consent and later pressured to pay a penalty to retain her title. (Also read: After resigning as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Olivia Yace joins Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Cosmo International judge )

What went wrong at Miss Universe?

According to Helena, she won the Miss Iceland title on April 3, 2025, which also granted her the title of Miss Universe Iceland and the opportunity to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant held in Thailand on November 21. She said she spent months preparing for the international competition and fulfilling her responsibilities for the organisation.

However, her journey was abruptly disrupted after she reportedly suffered severe food poisoning while in Thailand. Helena claims that despite actively fighting to recover and continue competing, she was unilaterally withdrawn from the contest by the Miss Iceland organisation.

She further alleged that she was later informed she would be required to pay a “penalty” either to continue holding the Miss Iceland title or to formally relinquish the crown, terms she described as unfair and not mentioned in her contract. Helena stated that she believes the organisation breached their agreement by stripping her of an opportunity she had earned and demanding payments to retain her title.

Why did Helena decide to walk away

Helena also claimed she was discouraged from speaking publicly about her health condition or recovery and was restricted from communicating openly with friends and followers. She said an official statement was issued suggesting she had voluntarily withdrawn from the Miss Universe competition, which she insists was inaccurate.

In her statement, Helena expressed deep disappointment with the pageant system, saying she had believed it stood for women’s empowerment, solidarity, and giving women a voice. She also raised concerns about safety and living conditions at the competition venue, including a lack of security, limited access to essentials, and unsafe food.

Calling the Miss Iceland role unpaid and financially demanding, Helena said she could no longer continue under such circumstances or, in good conscience, encourage future winners to endure similar experiences. She confirmed that her lawyer has formally notified the Miss Iceland organisation of contract termination due to alleged breaches.

Despite the ordeal, Helena said she remains hopeful about new opportunities ahead and thanked her family and supporters for standing by her during what she described as an extremely difficult period.