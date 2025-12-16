After resigning as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Olivia Yace joins Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Cosmo International judge

Last month, Olivia Yacé of Côte d’Ivoire announced that she was resigning as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. The beauty queen stated the reason for her stepping down was that she wanted to stay true to her values and continue inspiring young women, especially across the African and Afro-descendant communities. Olivia Yacé and Harnaaz Sandhu arrive in Vietnam for Miss Cosmo 2025.

Now, she is making a comeback. On December 16, videos of Olivia arriving in Vietnam were shared by her fan pages. She is in the country for the Miss Cosmo International 2025 competition. Olivia will be judging the beauty pageant along with Harnaaz Sandhu.

Olivia Yacé arrives in Vietnam

On December 16, an Instagram page shared a video of Olivia Yacé in which she sent a heartfelt message to her fans. “I am super excited. I have been seeing all of your messages, all the Cosmo fans. You guys are just amazing. Thank you for all the love, and I am excited for the days to come,” she said in the clip.

For her arrival in Vietnam, Olivia wore a chic all-white look featuring a patterned blouse and a micro-mini shorts set. The top features a round neckline, front closures, a sleeveless design, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a peplum-inspired design.

As for the bottoms, they come in a matching shade and feature a high-rise waistline. Olivia styled the look with embellished black pumps, bracelets, a stylish analogue watch, rings, and dainty hoop earrings.

For her tresses, the beauty queen chose to leave them loose and slicked them back with a hairband. As for the glam, she opted for a dewy base, glossy deep plum lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and feathered brows.

Harnaaz Sandhu arrives in Vietnam

Harnaaz, too, is in Vietnam for the Miss Cosmo International. For her airport look, she chose a simple outfit featuring a maroon button-down shirt with a fitted silhouette, full-length sleeves, and a collared neckline. The black pants tie the look together and feature a flared silhouette.

She styled the ensemble with sunglasses, white patterned boots, a centre-parted, loose tress, and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Miss Cosmo International 2025 will be the second edition of the pageant, held at the Creative Park in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on December 20.