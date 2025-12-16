Alia Bhatt owns the night at the Filmfare OTT Awards dressed in a sensual vintage Herve Leger 1993 dress

Alia Bhatt attended the star-studded Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 on December 15 in Mumbai. The star walked the black carpet dressed in a stunning, all-black Hervé Léger 1993 dress. Let's decode what she wore. Alia Bhatt attends the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

The beauty of bandage dresses

When Cindy Crawford stepped onto the Academy Awards red carpet in 1993, wearing a white bandage Hervé Léger dress, she gave us an enduring symbol of fashion history. Since then, the sensual and classy look has been recreated multiple times.

Alia Bhatt also served the same energy last night when she arrived at the awards wearing a black Hervé Léger ensemble. She carried the vintage look as if it were always made for her, styling it with minimal additions to complement the ensemble, not overpower it. Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt in the dress, working with her to serve this fashion moment.

Vintage dressing 101

Alia's black gown features an eye-catching plunging sweetheart neckline, broad halter-styled shoulder straps, a bandage design throughout the ensemble, a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuates her curves, a slit on the back for ease of movement, and a backless design.

Alia accessorised the vintage ensemble with black sky-high heels, a statement ring, and a diamond-encrusted choker necklace. For her tresses, she chose to tie the locks in a messy, centre-parted and twisted bun with a few stray strands sculpting her face.

As for the glam, the actor opted for a classic, minimal, dewy look, featuring feathered brows, shimmery pink-toned smoky eye shadow, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a rosy pink lip shade.

On the work front

Alia will be seen next in the upcoming film Alpha, which is the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Produced under Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for release on April 17, 2026, and is expected to mark a milestone in female-led action cinema in India.