AI reimagines young Rekha, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sarika on the runway in modern outfits; fans swoon over Madhubala

Bollywood’s golden era was defined by stars whose style and screen presence continue to inspire fashion even decades later. As artificial intelligence reshapes creative storytelling, these iconic figures are being reimagined through a modern lens, swapping retro silhouettes for contemporary couture. Dimple Kapadia, Mandakini, and other Bollywood icons are reimagined in modern outfits by AI artist. (Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

Adding to this trend, Souvik, an AI artist and short filmmaker known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, shared a stunning compilation in his December 6 Instagram post (click here to see it), reimagining how 70s icons such as Rekha, Hema Malini, Mandakini, Madhubala, Jaya Bachchan and others would look today as they walk the ramp in stylish, modern outfits. (Also read: AI reimagines Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Nora Fatehi in retro 70s fashion; fans pick their favourite )

How Rekha, Jaya Bhaduri and Hema Malini look on a modern runway

The artist captioned the video, “When legendary Bollywood actresses do a ramp walk in a fashion show.” The visually striking clip features several iconic Indian stars reimagined in modern runway settings, dressed in stylish outfits ranging from chic streetwear to formal pantsuits and glamorous gowns.

Sarika's transformation surprises fans, while Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, and others also impress. (Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

The transformation begins with the ever-graceful Rekha, who looks elegant in an off-shoulder black-and-white gown. Her slicked-back hair, signature red bindi and bold lipstick complete the iconic look. A younger version of Madhubala follows, styled in a sleek pantsuit with open, curly hair, a look that has left viewers swooning. Hema Malini turns heads in a blazer dress featuring plaid detailing, a buttoned collar and notch lapels.

Sharmila Tagore, Sarika, Zeenat Aman rock stylish outfits

Among the most surprising transformations is Sarika, who appears almost unrecognisable in an off-shoulder velvet dress. One user commented, “Sarika is looking like a Russian.”

Jaya Bhaduri confidently walks the ramp in a grey blazer dress paired with nude makeup and a top-knot bun. Sharmila Tagore stuns in a shimmering off-shoulder corset gown, while Zeenat Aman brings the glamour in a noodle-strap slip dress with a plunging neckline.

AI reimagines Rekha, Madhubala and Hema Malini walking the ramp in modern couture. (Instagram/@mr.hellrocker)

Madhubala steals the spotlight

Dimple Kapadia is seen in a stylish green-hued gown, and Mandakini looks striking in a one-shoulder green-and-yellow ensemble. Rakhi rocks a bodycon blue gown, while Parveen Babi makes a bold statement in a golden crop top and skirt set.

The video quickly garnered attention online, with fans picking their favourite transformations. Among all the stunning divas, the internet showered the most love on Madhubala, with several comments praising her look. One user wrote, “Madhubala best in every way,” while another added, “Madhubala is the most beautiful.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.