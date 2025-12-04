Kartik Aaryan shares heartwarming pictures from sister Kritika's Haldi ceremony: See here

Wedding festivities for Kartik Aaryan's sister, Kritika Tiwari, have kicked off in full swing. The actor has shared a carousel of photographs from Kritika's Haldi ceremony on Instagram, providing fans a glimpse of the grand celebrations at home. Kartik, 35, is currently gearing up for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also features Ananya Panday. Kartik Aaryan lights up sister's Haldi ceremony(Instagram/Kartik Aaryan)

Kartik Aaryan attends sister's Haldi ceremony

Kartik took to his Instagram and gave fans a peek into the Haldi ceremony. He can be seen wearing a bright yellow kurta, while taking part in several dance performances with the guests. In one picture, Kartik showered petals on his sister, while a video showed him grooving to Salman Khan's popular hookstep from the song ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’, featured in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Besides this, he even highlighted his sister's wedding hashtag, 'Tikki,' through a hand-painted tattoo on his wrist. The joint post from Kartik and his sister was shared with two yellow heart emojis in the caption.

Netizens react

In the comments section of the post, several fans congratulated the actor for his sister's wedding celebrations. "Congratulations!!!! such beautiful photos," one person wrote.

Another dubbed as the "most awaited post". A third person tagged Kartik and said, "Congratulations to the whole family !! God bless her and wishing her happy journey for new life ahead".

Prior to this, a clip from the pre-wedding celebrations gained significant attention on the internet. It featured the acting grooving to the song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. It was posted on one of the actor's fan pages.

For the big occasion, Kartik and his family are in Gwalior, while the wedding is expected to be held on December 4.

Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

On the work front, Kartik is currently preparing for the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans. Also featuring Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania and Lokesh Mittal, the film is scheduled for release on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.