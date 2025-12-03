Ananya Panday on working with Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: ‘I feel taken care of when he…’

Back in 2019, movie lovers witnessed an unexpected jodi onscreen when Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday came together for the first time. The actors shared the screen in Pati Patni Aur Woh , also starring Bhumi Pednekar, as a married man and his colleague who fall in love. Their chemistry blew fans away! So when it was announced that Ananya and Kartik are coming together again for a rom com, netizens were obviously seated for it. We already saw a glimpse of their reunion in the teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri . But what is their equation like on set?

Well, Ananya Panday has now spilled the beans. During a media conference in Jaipur, the actor opened up about her co-star and long-time friend Kartik Aaryan. She shared, “I feel very comfortable around Kartik, and I have always felt comfortable. I feel very taken care of when he is around, especially on the set, because I know he is looking out for the film, not just for himself or his character, but for the entire film.”

Talking about how Kartik manages things on set, Ananya shared, “There is a lot to learn, and the environment is very jokey and fun. It’s never too serious, and everyone can share their opinion and contribute. It’s been a joy to work this way, and even after seven years, it’s going to be the same.”

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya portrayed the role of the other woman in Kartik and Bhumi’s married life, who didn’t know her lover was married. This time, Kartik will be seen as Ray whereas Ananya is his Rumi. By the looks of the teaser, they meet and fall in love during an exotic holiday in Croatia. In one highlight of the teaser, Ananya gets stung by a jellyfish and asks Kartik to suck out the poison, which he refuses to do. Clearly their off-camera bond is much stronger!