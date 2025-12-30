Radhika Merchant goes full glam in Sabyasachi saree, diamond jewels at friend's wedding in Jamnagar with Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are currently in Jamnagar to attend a friend’s wedding. In a recent post shared by an Instagram page, the couple is seen walking hand in hand, looking radiant in stunning ethnic outfits. Dressed to perfection, they served major style inspiration for fashion lovers. Let’s decode their looks and take some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines bright in sparkling pearls and diamond jewels, rocks beautiful lavender saree. See pics, video ) Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani shine in stunning ethnic outfits at a wedding. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Radhika Merchant rocks stunning Sabyasachi saree

Ambani’s choti bahu ditched her usual glam gowns and structured suits this time and instead embraced the elegance of a six-yard drape by celebrity designer Sabyasachi. Radhika’s saree featured hand-painted, embroidered stripes in vibrant, multi-coloured hues, beautifully highlighted with delicate sequin work that added just the right touch of glamour.

The broad golden zari-embroidered border further elevated the look, lending it a rich, regal finish. She draped the saree gracefully, letting the pallu fall effortlessly over her shoulder.

Radhika skipped a matching blouse and paired the saree with a contrasting, minimal printed blouse. The deep-back design, accentuated with subtle sequin detailing along the borders, added a modern twist to the traditional ensemble.

How she styled her look

In terms of accessories, she chose a sparkling diamond choker necklace studded with green emeralds, paired with matching statement earrings. Her makeup leaned towards soft glam, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled into a neat bun, she perfectly finished off her elegant ethnic look.

Anant, on the other hand, kept it classic yet festive in a navy blue kurta-pyjama, layered with a matching waistcoat adorned with sparkling golden sequin work. The look was elevated with gold-toned buttons and a statement brooch, adding a refined touch to his traditional ensemble.