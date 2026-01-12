Where is Jonathan Ross now? Concerning update about family after Renee Good shooting

Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in a residential area of Minneapolis on Wednesday. While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Kristi Noem said that the 43-year-old acted in self-defense, several groups protested and demanded his arrest. It is unclear if any action will be taken against Ross, who has served for nearly two decades in the Border Patrol and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jonathan Ross has been identified as the ICE agent involved in Renee Good's shooting. (X/@Joepsi)

Ross has been a deportation officer with ICE since 2015, records revealed. He was seriously injured last summer when he was dragged by the vehicle of a fleeing suspect whom he shot with a stun gun. He was deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 with the Indiana National Guard.

After returning in 2005, the 43-year-old went to college and joined the Border Patrol in 2007 near El Paso, Texas. He worked there until 2015, serving as a field intelligence agent gathering and analyzing information on cartels and drug and human smuggling.

Where is Jonathan Ross? The ICE agent has not made a public appearance or a statement since the shooting on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Daily Mail reported that neighbors say that his family has also not been seen.

The publication added that the Ross family appears to have left their home in the Minneapolis suburbs. “They are in hiding.”

The Daily Mail further stated that feds have been swarming the Ross residence, where the ICE agent lives with his wife, Patrixia.

A neighbor told the outlet that she spotted Patrixia pacing around the driveway on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the shooting took place.

June 17 injury Jonathan Ross was a part of a team of agents who went to arrest a man who was in the US illegally in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington on June 17 last year. Agents had gathered outside the home of the man, Roberto Munoz-Guatemala, who left in his car, according to court records.

FBI agents activated emergency sirens and lights instructing him to pull over but he did not. Ross pulled his vehicle diagonally in front of Munoz-Guatemala to force him to stop.

After a brief exchange, Munoz-Guatemala drove off while Ross’ arm was caught in the vehicle and accelerated, dragging the officer down the street. Ross fired his Taser, striking Munoz-Guatemala with prongs in the head, face and shoulder.

(With AP inputs)