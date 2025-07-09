Barbie launches doll with type 1 diabetes in a bid for ‘inclusivity and representation’

Mattel has launched its first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes to spread the message of inclusivity. The doll is part of Barbie's Fashionistas line and comes with a continuous glucose monitor, insulin pump, and a bag big enough to carry emergency snacks. The Barbie wears a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump (Instagram/@barbie)

Mattel partnered with a diabetes research organization called Breakthrough T1D to create the doll.

Why a Barbie with type 1 diabetes?

The company said a Barbie doll with diabetes will help promote exclusivity and “enable more children to see themselves reflected and encourage doll play that extends beyond a child’s lived experience”.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel, said in a press release.

"Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

What is type 1 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Insulin is the hormone that allows sugar (glucose) to enter cells and produce energy.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. It often begins in childhood or adolescence. Patients diagnosed with type 1 diabetes have to monitor their glucose levels and take insulin every day.

Karen Addington, CEO of Breakthrough T1D UK, said she was “absolutely thrilled” by the introduction of a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes.

“For children with T1D who don’t often see themselves represented, this doll will be a powerful role model, celebrating their strength and bringing recognition, inclusion, and joy to their play,” she said.