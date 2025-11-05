Mystery surrounds death of ‘Human Barbie’ influencer who underwent 27 operations for doll-like appearance

An influencer has been found dead under mysterious circumstances after undergoing 27 cosmetic procedures to look like a real-life Barbie doll. Barbara Jankavsk was found dead inside a townhouse in Brazil. She was 31. 'Human Barbie' Barbara Jankavsk was found dead in Brazil(Instagram/@bonecadesumana)

According to a report in The Sun, Jankavsk had adopted the moniker Boneca Desumana on Instagram, where she had more than 55,000 followers.

Known for undergoing nearly 30 cosmetic procedures to achieve a “real-life Barbie” look, Jankavski was found dead on Sunday inside a townhouse in the Lapa district of Sao Paulo.

Police have classified her death as “suspicious” and are awaiting the results of a full autopsy before determining their next steps.The influencer had visible marks on her back and an injury to her eye at the time of her death, as per a report in Sunday World.

Lawyer who found her told police they had taken drugs

A 51-year-old lawyer who owns the property reportedly told investigators he had hired Jankavski for sex and that the two had consumed drugs before she fell asleep beside him while wearing only her underwear. He said she began coughing before dozing off and that he was unable to wake her later in the evening.

Emergency services were called after 9 pm, but paramedics were unable to revive her. The man has not been named publicly, and a female friend of his who was also in the house earlier that day has told police that Jankavski hurt her eye in an accidental fall during the early hours.

27 surgeries to achieve Barbie look

Jankavski had undergone at least 27 plastic surgery operations and reportedly spent more than £42,000 ( ₹48 lakh approximately) to transform her appearance. Her unusual appearance earned her a strong following online, with over 55,000 followers on Instagram and 344,000 on TikTok. She also appeared in several television programmes and advertising campaigns across Brazil.

Her last Instagram post was on October 1, showing her meeting another Brazilian influencer, while her final TikTok upload in September featured her joking about spending money.