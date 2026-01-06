‘I ended…’: Nick Shirley's scathing 4-word reaction to Tim Walz dropping re-election bid, Elon Musk responds

Content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley reacted to Tim Walz dropping his re-election campaign amid the Minnesota fraud row with a scathing four-word comment. “I ENDED TIM WALZ,” Shirly’s all-caps X post reads. Nick Shirley's scathing 4-word reaction to Tim Walz dropping re-election bid(REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, REUTERS/Tim Evans)

Elon Musk commented on Shirley’s post, writing, “Thank God”.

“Amen, would not have been possible without X,” Shirley replied.

Tim Walz drops his 2026 re-election bid

Walz dropped out after Shirley came under spotlight for alleging that there is a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system. He shared various videos on social media to expose fraudulent practices in the state, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud.

Shirley openly criticized Walz in his videos, saying in one of them, “Tim Walz is governor and knew about the fraud but never reported it, can you imagine if he was the VP right now??”

“The big question is will Tim Walz be held accountable?” Shirley wrote in another post.

Walz announced his plan to quit in an X post. “Minnesota has to come first - always,” he wrote. “Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids.”

“I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work,” he added.

Democrats praised Walz after he announced his decision to quit the race, including Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom. The former US Vice President said on social media that Walz’s “decisions are always guided by what’s best for the people of Minnesota,” adding that he has “spent his life in public service putting Minnesotans first, leading with integrity, compassion, and a deep respect for working families.”

Newsom wrote on X, “Tim Walz is a man of character, strength, and compassion. He has served Minnesota with heart and dignity. Minnesota -- and America -- is better off thanks to his lifelong public service. Wishing him all the best in this next chapter.”