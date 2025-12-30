After Nick Shirley, journalist accuses Somali-run daycare centers of fraud in Washington: ‘They threatened me with…’

Following the Minnesota fraud exposed by content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley, a reporter from Washington has alleged that similar corruption may be taking place in Somali-run home daycare centers in Federal Way. Carleen Johnson, The Center Square's Washington state Associate Editor, revealed on social media that she went to four daycare centers in Federal Way, but found no children. After Nick Shirley (pictured), journalist accuses Somali-run daycare centers of fraud in Washington(X)

“Just went to four Somali run home daycare centers in Federal Way, WA that receive taxpayer subsidies,” Carleen wrote. “Just like @nickshirleyy found in MN- there were no children and no one willing to chat with this reporter. They threatened me with police. @waDCYF wants information forwarded.”

According to The Center Square, Carleen has 30 years of experience in broadcast journalism in the Puget Sound region. In the mid-1990s, she worked as a traffic reporter for at least 10 different radio stations in the area.

Carleen revealed in another post that a woman screamed at her while she was standing outside. “Funny thing is I was standing on the street in front of the home at the time she screamed at me from an upstairs window. I have no doubt WA taxpayers have been bilked of millions by this scam,” she wrote.

Carleen noted in another post that according to Child Care Aware of Washington, there are several taxpayer funded Somali-run home daycares in Federal Way.

Replying to a post telling her that daycares might not want to “let a random person in to film children,” Carleen wrote, “I didn't ask to come inside. There were no children present. This did not at all appear to be a legit child care center receiving WA taxpayer subsidies.”

Movement started by Nick Shirley

Similar fraud allegations are emerging from other states after Shirley came under the spotlight for alleging that there is a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system. He claimed that corruption is rampant in Minnesota, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud. He shared various videos on social media to expose fraudulent practices in the state.

Shirley alleged that there are “hundreds of daycares operating fraudulently across the state,” adding, “I have more to show you guys in the coming days.”

Inspired by Shirley, other reporters across the US are now trying to expose corruption. Inland Auditing Media, which works in the Pacific Northwest of the United States and focuses on “transparency stories,” wrote on X that they visited 12 daycare centers and were “almost attacked by a gang in a Seattle Housing Authority neighborhood.” The X post added, “Eleven absolutely had no children, or indication of business. Story releasing tomorrow on the Inland Auditing Media channel on YouTube.”