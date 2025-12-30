Somali flag at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's mansion? Truth behind the viral video

Gov. Tim Walz is under scrutiny after YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a video alleging fraud in government-funded childcare programs in Minnesota. Minnesota adopted a new state flag on May 11, 2024. (AP)

Viral video draws attention

On Friday, Nick Shirley uploaded a 42-minute video to YouTube titled ‘I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal.' The video quickly went viral, drawing attention from FBI Chief Kash Patel and Vice President JD Vance.

The video follows recent claims by federal prosecutor Joe Thompson, who said that $9 billion or more in federal funds supporting 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been misused, including COVID-related funds. Fraud was reportedly investigated in programs such as child nutrition, housing services, and autism support, AP reported.

"What we see in Minnesota is not a handful of bad actors committing crimes," Thompson said at a press conference. "It's a staggering industrial scale fraud. It's swamping Minnesota and calling into question everything we know about our state."

The case has also become politically sensitive. According to the US Attorney’s Office for Minnesota, Somali Americans make up 82 of the 92 defendants charged so far.

Political response

On Monday, several Minnesota GOP legislators called on Gov. Walz to resign.

State Sens. Bill Lieske and Nathan Wesenberg and state Reps. Marj Fogelman, Drew Roach, and Mike Wiener issued a joint statement saying, "This is not about politics or stunts, and we do not make a call like this lightly. The office of the governor deserves respect, and we have tried to give Gov. Walz time to act. But leadership means doing the right thing even when it is difficult, which is why we are calling on Gov. Walz to resign."

Somali flag at Gov. Walz's residence?

Amid this, some users on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was flying the Somali national flag at the governor's mansion.

Fact check

These claims are false. The flag shown in the video is Minnesota's official state flag, adopted in May 2024. While its design may appear visually similar to some flags from regions in Somalia, it is not the Somali national flag.

The previous Minnesota flag featured a blue field with the state seal in the center, including dates, a loon, and imagery representing settlers and Native Americans. The current flag has a dark blue stylized outline of Minnesota on the left with a white eight-pointed star, and a solid light blue right side. By comparison, the Somali national flag has a light blue field with a centered white five-pointed star.