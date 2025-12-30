Does Minneapolis Sweet Angel Childcare Google number connect to Tim Walz's office? Social media claims emerge

YouTuber Nick Shirley went viral on social media after posting a video claiming to investigate potential fraud in government-funded childcare programs in Minnesota. Several Minnesota GOP legislators are calling on Gov. Tim Walz to resign.(AP)

Federal prosecutor raises allegations of billions in fraud

Earlier this month, federal prosecutor Joe Thompson claimed that $9 billion or more in federal funds supporting 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 may have been misused. This includes COVID-related funds.

"What we see in Minnesota is not a handful of bad actors committing crimes," Thompson said at a press conference. "It's a staggering industrial scale fraud. It's swamping Minnesota and calling into question everything we know about our state."

Nick Shirley's investigative video

On Dec. 26, 23-year-old YouTuber Nick Shirley uploaded a 42-minute video to YouTube titled 'I Investigated Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal.'

In one scene, Shirley visits a reportedly largely inactive childcare facility that received roughly $4 million in state funds but appeared mostly empty at midday on a weekday. The building displays a sign reading "Quality Learing Center."

The video has gone viral online, drawing attention from FBI Chief Kash Patel and Vice President JD Vance.

Patel posted on X, "The FBI is aware of recent social media reports in Minnesota. However, even before the public conversation escalated online, the FBI had surged personnel and investigative resources to Minnesota to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programs. Fraud that steals from taxpayers and robs vulnerable children will remain a top FBI priority in Minnesota and nationwide."

Vance reposted Shirley’s video, adding, "This dude has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 [Pulitzer] prizes."

Calls for Gov. Walz to resign

Following the video, several Minnesota House and Senate Republicans called on Gov. Tim Walz to resign.

State Sens. Bill Lieske and Nathan Wesenberg and state Reps. Marj Fogelman, Drew Roach, and Mike Wiener issued a joint statement saying, "This is not about politics or stunts, and we do not make a call like this lightly. The office of the governor deserves respect, and we have tried to give Gov. Walz time to act. But leadership means doing the right thing even when it is difficult, which is why we are calling on Gov. Walz to resign."

Gov. Walz’s response

A spokesperson for Gov. Walz told Fox News that the governor has worked for years to "crack down on fraud" and strengthen oversight of state programs, including investigations into several facilities.

"The governor has worked for years to crack down on fraud and ask the state legislature for more authority to take aggressive action," the spokesperson told Fox News. "He has strengthened oversight — including launching investigations into these specific facilities, one of which was already closed."

The spokesperson added that Walz has "hired an outside firm to audit payments to high-risk programs, shut down the Housing Stabilization Services program entirely, announced a new statewide program integrity director, and supported criminal prosecutions."

Social media claims about Sweet Angel Childcare

Amid the discussion, claims about a Minneapolis daycare, Sweet Angel Childcare, have circulated on social media. Some users allege that the phone number listed for the facility on Google directs to Gov. Walz’s office. HT.com cannot independently verify these social media claims, and they remain unconfirmed.

One person claimed, "Ok this is actually funny. Go ahead and call this number listed for one of these somali daycares Its governor tim walz office phone number i swear to god. Sweet angel childcare" in minneapolis."

Another added, "Welcome to Sweet Angel childcare located in Minneapolis. Our daycare center has been serving the community for years if you want further information about day care for your child, please call the 1-800 number and it will be directed straight to the governor‘s office Tim Walz so he can help with your further needs."