Kamala Harris ripped for hailing Tim Walz's ‘selfless commitment’ to people: ‘How is corruption the best for Minnesota?’

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris was blasted by Netizens for a post praising Tim Walz after he announced that he is dropping his re-election campaign amid the Minnesota fraud row. Harris said in a post on X that Walz wants the “best for the people of Minnesota.” Kamala Harris ripped for praising Tim Walz's ‘selfless commitment’ to people (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I spoke with Governor Walz today, and what was clear — as it has been throughout his career — is that his decisions are always guided by what’s best for the people of Minnesota,” Harris wrote. “Tim has spent his life in public service putting Minnesotans first, leading with integrity, compassion, and a deep respect for working families. His decision not to seek reelection reflects that same selfless commitment to the people he serves. I want to thank him for his extraordinary leadership.”

“Doug and I wish Tim, Gwen, and the entire Walz family the very best in their next chapter. Our country is stronger because of Tim’s service, and I am deeply grateful for his friendship,” she added.

‘How is corruption the best for Minnesota?’

Walz dropped his 2026 re-election bid amid criticism over daycare fraud in the state. This came after content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley came under spotlight for alleging that there is a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in Minnesota's daycare system. He shared various videos on social media to expose fraudulent practices in the state, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud.

Amid the row, Harris’ praise for Walz did not sit well with Netizens. “How is corruption the best for Minnesota?” an X user commented on Harris’ post. “Tim Walz created the child care fraudulent programs. —Tim Walz corruption just shows your lack of leadership & vetting. Tim Walz is a disgrace and so are you,” one user wrote, while another said, “Yeah I mean honestly you are right. Him stepping down and stopping the fraud and letting people clean up the state is probably best for Minnesotans.”

“If there’s anything you and Tim know how to do, it is fail,” wrote a user, while another commented, “What is actually clear is that he's crooked. Why else would he resign?” One said, “He’s running away after enabling corruption that could have brought Minnesota to its knees. Wishing him well is essentially endorsing his corrupt actions as Governor”.