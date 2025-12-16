‘What happened to her lips?’: Karoline Leavitt's photo on Vanity Fair sparks ‘filler’ speculation

On Tuesday, entertainment magazine Vanity Fair dropped a profile on the individuals running the show at the White House in President Donald Trump's second term. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a press briefing at the White House on Dec. 11.(REUTERS)

It contained photos and conversations with what the magazine described as Trump's "core team": Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, VP JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff.

While the interview made headlines for claiming that Wiles allegedly admitted Trump is in the Epstein files, a photo of Karoline Leavitt went particularly viral. The photo, taken by Christopher Anderson, is a close-up of the White House press secretary's face.

The zoomed-in photo captured the facial features of Leavitt in detail. And, users noticed what they thought were alleged syringe marks around her lips. They speculated that the marks were from a lip augmentation that Leavitt may have undergone.

However, no reports suggest that Karoline Leavitt has undergone lip augmentation. The 28-year-old has never confirmed getting her lips done.

“are those… the lip filler injection sites!? Jesus Vanity Fair went nuclear on Karoline Leavitt lmao,” one user wrote.

“Vanity Fair did Karoline Leavitt dirty. Lmaooo You can see the syringe 💉 spots on her upper lip,” wrote another.

Did Karoline Leavitt Get Lip Augmentation?

No confirmed reports exist of Karoline Leavitt undergoing lip augmentation. However, public speculation and media gossip often cite recent photos showing plumper lips, visible marks, or inflammation interpreted as filler effects. Tabloids and social media highlight side-by-side photos from events like the US Open and Mar-a-Lago parties, where her lips appear fuller with possible injection marks.

President Trump recently publicly praised Leavitt's "beautiful face" and "lips that don’t stop," likening them to a "machine gun" in speeches and interviews.

This story is being updated.