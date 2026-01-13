ICE going door‑to‑door? Here's what to do and know about your rights

Last week, Vice President JD Vance said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be conducting door-to-door operations across the United States as part of an expanded immigration enforcement effort. The DHS's extensive enforcement operation in Minnesota has led to over 2,000 immigration arrests. Here's all you need to know about your rights (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP)

Speaking on a Jan. 7 Fox News broadcast, Vance said, "I think we're going to see those deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online working for ICE, going door to door, making sure if you're an illegal alien you've got to get out of this country and if you want to come back, apply through the proper channels."

On Sunday, several residents in St. Paul, Minnesota, shared posts on social media claiming ICE agents were going door‑to‑door in their neighborhoods and circulating warnings about raids.

So far, no official statements confirm these door‑to‑door searches in St. Paul, and HT.com cannot independently verify the claims.

Legal rights when ICE knocks One of the most important protections residents have is the right to refuse entry to their home unless ICE presents a valid judicial warrant. Administrative warrants issued by ICE officials do not legally permit entry without consent, according to a guidance shared by New York City Council member Julie Won on her website.

If the immigration officers are at your door:

Do not open the door immediately. You are not legally required to let ICE into your home without a judge-signed warrant. Ask to see their identification and warrant. Request that agents slide the warrant under the door or display it through a window. Check that the names and address match your residence and that it is signed by a judge. Remain silent and calm. You have the right to remain silent and are not obligated to answer questions about your immigration status or where you were born. You may refuse consent for a search. Unless agents have a valid judicial warrant, you do not have to agree to a search of your home or belongings. Read more: How much do ICE agents make? What to know about salary range, bonuses and more

What ICE can and can't do Under X legal standards, ICE agents can arrest individuals in public areas without a judicial warrant. However, to enter a private home or certain private areas of businesses, they typically must obtain a judicial warrant.

In situations where agents are stationed inside a lobby or other public space, they can lawfully approach residents; however, they must respect privacy in private portions of a home without the proper warrant.