How much do ICE agents make? What to know about salary range, bonuses, overtime, benefits and more

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) expanded hiring at a time when much of the US job market remained under pressure. According to MoneyDigest.com, the agency hired more than 12,000 new officers and agents in 2025, citing figures from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand guard outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during a demonstration against increased immigration enforcement. (REUTERS)

While DHS pointed to a strong recruitment campaign, advertised pay levels appear to have been a major draw for applicants.

So how much do the enforcement agents earn?

ICE salary range ICE agents, including deportation officers, are paid under the federal General Schedule and related pay systems. MoneyDigest.com, citing figures from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), reported that annual base pay for ICE deportation officers generally ranges from $49,739 to $89,528, depending on education and experience.

That range places ICE pay above what many Americans earn.

A 2025 US Census Bureau report showed that around 30% of US workers earned less than $50,000 in 2024, while another 15% earned between $50,000 and $75,000, meaning even entry-level ICE officers often earn more than a significant share of the workforce.

Pay adjustments planned for 2026 OPM has also outlined changes that could affect ICE pay in 2026. Under an Alternative Pay Plan issued by President Donald Trump on August 28, 2025, federal employees under the General Schedule are set to receive a 1% base pay increase in January 2026, while locality pay rates will remain frozen at 2025 levels.

In addition, the President directed OPM to use special pay authorities to provide an additional roughly 2.8% pay increase for certain law enforcement personnel, bringing total increases for eligible roles closer to the planned 3.8% military pay raise, according to OPM guidance.

Special salary rates for law enforcement OPM says it will use its special salary rate authority to address recruitment and retention challenges for front-line law enforcement roles. These special rates are higher than standard locality pay and count as basic pay for purposes such as overtime and retirement.

ICE personnel are among the groups expected to be considered. OPM has identified Immigration and Customs Enforcement roles, including Criminal Investigators (Special Agents), Detention and Deportation Officers, and Technical Enforcement Officers, as part of its initial consultations with agencies such as DHS.

OPM expects to release special law enforcement pay tables by the end of the calendar year, with a tentative effective date of January 11, 2026.

Bonuses, overtime, and benefits As MoneyDigest.com reported, ICE agents may also earn overtime of up to 25% of base and locality pay, along with signing bonuses of up to $50,000, student loan repayment assistance of up to $60,000, and premium pay for nights, weekends, and holidays.

Combined, base pay, planned increases, overtime, bonuses, and federal benefits mean total compensation for ICE agents can extend well beyond listed salary ranges.