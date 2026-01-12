What's happening in St. Paul? ICE agents raid door-to-door, Greg Bovino spotted at Target; videos
Federal agents are conducting door-to-door ICE raids in St. Paul as Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino is seen leading agents through the city.
A massive raid involving federal agents in currently underway in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are reportedly going door-to-door, raiding houses in St. Paul.
Border Patrol agents have flooded the streets, with Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol Commander, seen at a Target store in St Paul, marching with a regiment of agents.
Here's a video shared by local journalist Ford Fischer:
Here's another video of Border Patrol agents scuffling with a driver on the streets of St. Paul.
Alt National Park Service, a coalition of activists in Minnesota, put out a warning saying that ICE agents are going door to door in Minnesota. A set of guidelines regarding what to do in case the ICE comes knocking was circulated.
"Public Safety Alert: Door to Door operations have started. If you have friends and family in the area check in on them," a message from the group read.
“Know Your Rights St. Paul: If law enforcement or ICE agents come to your door, you do not have to open it just because someone knocks. You have the right to keep the door closed. Ask them to show a warrant signed by a judge before opening the door. If they do not have a judicial warrant, you are not required to let them inside.”
Massive ICE Mobilization Amid Renee Nicole Protests
The raids in St. Paul, Minnesota, come amid the Department of Homeland Security announcing the mobilization of "hundreds" more federal agents in Minnesota. The DHS announcement came after thousands took to the streets to protest the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent identified by US media as Jonathan Ross.
"If they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences," Kristi Noem said.
Meanwhile, the DHS has already deployed more than 2000 federal officers in what the DHS has described as the "largest operation ever," while the shooting of Renee Nicole Good remains under federal investigation.