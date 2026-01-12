What's happening in St. Paul? ICE agents raid door-to-door, Greg Bovino spotted at Target; videos

Border Patrol agents have flooded the streets, with Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol Commander, seen at a Target store in St Paul, marching with a regiment of agents.

A massive raid involving federal agents in currently underway in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are reportedly going door-to-door, raiding houses in St. Paul.

Alt National Park Service, a coalition of activists in Minnesota, put out a warning saying that ICE agents are going door to door in Minnesota. A set of guidelines regarding what to do in case the ICE comes knocking was circulated.

"Public Safety Alert: Door to Door operations have started. If you have friends and family in the area check in on them," a message from the group read.

“Know Your Rights St. Paul: If law enforcement or ICE agents come to your door, you do not have to open it just because someone knocks. You have the right to keep the door closed. Ask them to show a warrant signed by a judge before opening the door. If they do not have a judicial warrant, you are not required to let them inside.”